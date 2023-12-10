Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Set at $55.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

