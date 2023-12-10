Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Trading Down 5.1%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 282,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,047,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 5.1 %

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 629.65% and a negative return on equity of 319.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 132,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $51,691.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

