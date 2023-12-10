FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up about 2.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. 651,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,379. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

