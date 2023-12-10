Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.8 %

FLGT opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $44,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $44,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,140 shares of company stock valued at $168,344. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 187,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 187,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 144,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

