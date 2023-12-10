G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

