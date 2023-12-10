G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

