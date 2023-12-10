Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,185 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 3.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $82,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

