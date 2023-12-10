Gaydon Pettit James Sells 25,000 Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE) Stock

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

Century Lithium Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LCE stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. Century Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$81.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCE. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

