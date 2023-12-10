Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Shares Down 0.4%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.58. 35,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 68,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.01.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.