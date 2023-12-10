Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,713,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,285 shares during the period. Global-e Online comprises approximately 10.7% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 7.82% of Global-e Online worth $520,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

