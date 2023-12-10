Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) & Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Financial Comparison

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A Allbirds -45.27% -41.47% -27.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allbirds $266.25 million 0.61 -$101.35 million ($0.80) -1.33

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Allbirds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Fashion Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allbirds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Fashion Group and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Fashion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allbirds 0 8 0 0 2.00

Allbirds has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Global Fashion Group.

Summary

Global Fashion Group beats Allbirds on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

