Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.21.

Globant Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $227.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.78. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $228.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Globant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Globant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

