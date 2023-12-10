Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Shares Up 4.7%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. 22,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 34,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.20.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.