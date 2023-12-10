GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GSE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of GVP stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.22). GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 99.63% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSE Systems will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
