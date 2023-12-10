Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Trading Up 0.4%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.59 and last traded at 13.57. Approximately 160,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 178,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.52.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of 13.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.