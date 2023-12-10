Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

