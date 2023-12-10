Head-To-Head Analysis: Kirby (NYSE:KEX) & Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 23.81% 13.69% 5.66% Kirby 6.56% 6.50% 3.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Kirby’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $289.97 million 1.08 $119.06 million $0.64 4.61 Kirby $2.78 billion 1.55 $122.29 million $3.30 22.17

Analyst Recommendations

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diana Shipping and Kirby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kirby 0 0 4 0 3.00

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Kirby has a consensus price target of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Kirby.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kirby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirby beats Diana Shipping on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 1,037 inland tank barge, approximately 277 inland towboat, 29 coastal tank barge, 27 coastal tugboat, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barge, 4 offshore tugboat, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.