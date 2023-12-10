Head to Head Analysis: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) vs. dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) and dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The GEO Group and dormakaba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 dormakaba 0 1 1 0 2.50

The GEO Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than dormakaba.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.10% 10.09% 3.30% dormakaba N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares The GEO Group and dormakaba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and dormakaba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.38 billion 0.55 $171.81 million $0.83 12.40 dormakaba N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than dormakaba.

Summary

The GEO Group beats dormakaba on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 100 facilities totaling approximately 81,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About dormakaba

(Get Free Report)

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names. In addition, it offers maintenance, repair, spare parts, installation, and consulting services. The company serves airports, banking and insurance, education, government and administration, healthcare, hospitality, industry and manufacturing, offices, residential, retail, sports and culture, transport and logistic, and utility sectors. dormakaba Holding AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Rumlang, Switzerland.

