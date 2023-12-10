Head to Head Comparison: Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices -8.12% -5.15% -2.17% TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avid Bioservices and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $149.27 million 1.96 $560,000.00 ($0.17) -27.29 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avid Bioservices and TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 1 4 0 2.80 TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 207.11%.

Summary

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals beats Avid Bioservices on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support. It also provides various process development services, such as upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.