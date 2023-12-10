Head-To-Head Contrast: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Verano has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 4 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.82%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -27.64% -1.49% -0.84% TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verano and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $879.41 million 1.78 -$269.16 million ($0.77) -5.91 TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.81 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Verano has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Summary

Verano beats TerrAscend on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

