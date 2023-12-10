Head to Head Review: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -97.77% Intelligent Bio Solutions -510.29% -147.23% -64.92%

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 2,014.40 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.54 Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 2.08 -$10.63 million ($9.13) -0.03

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,920.92%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

