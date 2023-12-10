Head to Head Review: Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) versus Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) and Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Element Fleet Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Element Fleet Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance $311.93 million 0.97 $5.44 million $6.82 6.98 Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -530.73

Analyst Recommendations

Willis Lease Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Element Fleet Management. Element Fleet Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Lease Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Willis Lease Finance and Element Fleet Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Element Fleet Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Element Fleet Management has a consensus target price of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Element Fleet Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Element Fleet Management is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Lease Finance and Element Fleet Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance 12.02% 11.37% 1.82% Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Willis Lease Finance beats Element Fleet Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2022, it had a total lease portfolio of 339 engines, 13 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 80 lessees in 41 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 324 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. The company also provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, it provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. The company serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport industries. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

