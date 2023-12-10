Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,855 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream makes up about 3.1% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 1.86% of Hess Midstream worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at $384,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 808,511 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

HESM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 1,079,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.