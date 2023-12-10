Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $846.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $140.32.
In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
