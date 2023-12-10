Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $846.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $140.32.

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

