IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $531.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40,800.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

