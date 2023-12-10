IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

