IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGM. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.75.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.56639 EPS for the current year.
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.97%.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
