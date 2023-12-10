Ilika (LON:IKA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

LON IKA opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of £73.89 million, a P/E ratio of -930.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

