Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Impinj Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 2.08. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 10,572 shares valued at $639,321. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj



Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

