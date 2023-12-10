Insider Buying: Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Senior Officer Acquires 22,700 Shares of Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Sosiak purchased 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $24,970.00.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
