Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$24,225.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Quinlan purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
