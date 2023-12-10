International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.4% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $1,668,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

