Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 119.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 527.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 136,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 114,478 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $30.49 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $382.95 million, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
