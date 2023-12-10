Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 161,538 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $414.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.82.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $25,280.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $25,280.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,608.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $170,669 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

