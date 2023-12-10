Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.78% of FONAR worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 307,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FONAR by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FONR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FONAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

