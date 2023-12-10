Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QDEL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

