Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global Trading Up 12.1 %

PARA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.