Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 3,572 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of EchoStar worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in EchoStar by 326.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 635,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in EchoStar by 18.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.63.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

