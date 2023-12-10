Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 7,501 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,610,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 392,924 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,952,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 262,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 106,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $846.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.