Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,873 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PHX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

