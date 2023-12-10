Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $392.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $394.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

