IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stake Cut by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. IRadimed comprises about 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IRadimed worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $88,920.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 20,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,645. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $526.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

