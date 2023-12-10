iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Callan Family Office LLC’s Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $462.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.91. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $462.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

