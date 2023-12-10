iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,898,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $263.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

