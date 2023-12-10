iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Cut by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.8% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cadence Bank owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,974. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

