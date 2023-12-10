iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,339 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

