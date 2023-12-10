iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Callan Family Office LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $294.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

