IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Eight Capital

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$7.10 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ISO opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.83. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

