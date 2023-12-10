iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Trading Down 6.7%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 944,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 687,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on iSun from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that iSun, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iSun by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

