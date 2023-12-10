Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) vs. Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Financial Contrast

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Helix Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iveda Solutions and Helix Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Iveda Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.71%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Helix Technologies.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and Helix Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.57 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.72 Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Helix Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Helix Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Helix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helix Technologies, Inc. provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process. Its security products and services include IP CCTV systems, intrusion alarm systems, perimeter alarm systems, access control, and security consulting. The company also provides physical security solutions, such as armed and unarmed guards, armored transport, background checks, investigations, and risk assessment, as well as armed transportation services. In addition, it operates Cannabase, an online community for registered legal cannabis license holders. Further, the company develops and licenses seed to sale cannabis compliance software to private-sector and public-sector clients that are involved in cannabis related operations; and offers on-going training, support, and software customization services. The company was formerly known as Helix TCS, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Technologies, Inc. in June 2020. Helix Technologies, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

